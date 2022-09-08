Until the whispers about the Queen spread, prompting frontbenchers to scurry in and out of the Commons chamber and the press gallery to empty, one of the biggest announcements in British history was surprisingly dull.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, opened proceedings by complaining that the written ministerial statement had only just been published, which didn’t give most MPs time to read it. Not that it would take them very long, as it was just 220 words, repeating what had already been briefed to the media and adding that “cost projections … are uncertain”.

Liz Truss then said the same things that had already been briefed to the media, and announced some “reviews”. In reply, Keir Starmer repeated what he had said at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, only at greater length and to less effect.