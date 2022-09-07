It won’t last, but Prime Minister’s Questions resembled a serious political debate today. The leader of the opposition asked a simple question and the new prime minister answered it without deflection, deviation or bamboozle.

Keir Starmer’s first question was the obvious one that has puzzled anyone who has been following the anonymous briefings about Liz Truss’s plan to help people with energy bills. After a perfunctory welcome – “Can I congratulate the prime minister on her appointment” – he asked: “When she said in her leadership campaign that she was against windfall taxes, did she mean it?”

That is indeed The Question. Truss did not merely say that she tended to be a bit reluctant about windfall taxes, but she said she would not increase the windfall tax already imposed by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. At the last hustings, only a week ago, she agreed that we could read her lips: “No new taxes.”