Energy price cap ‘may triple by April’, as Kwarteng ‘plans clampdown’ on wind and solar firms

Business secretary insists that ‘help is coming’ amid ‘deep anxiety’ over rocketing bills

Andy Gregory
Sunday 21 August 2022 13:31
Keir Starmer describes his proposals to freeze energy price cap

The energy price cap could triple by April with bills rocketing to £6,000, according to a new forecast, as business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was reported to be planning a clampdown on solar and wind firms.

The grim prediction from the Auxilione consultancy would reprent a nearly five-fold increase in energy prices in the space of a year, after regulator Ofgem’s price cap hit £1,971 four months ago.

While new polling suggests that two-thirds of voters support Covid-style support to help households with the cost of living crisis, Liz Truss – the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson – has rejected further “handouts” and Labour’s proposed energy cap freeze in favour of cutting taxes and green levies.

