13 million Britons will be pushed into debt by energy price cap rise, government warned
One in four won’t be able to afford bills, says Citizens Advice – as PM accused of going ‘missing in action’
Britons face a “living nightmare” as inflation jumps above 10 per cent for the first time in 40 years, pushing millions into debt from higher bills and leaving homeowners facing another surge in mortgage payments.
One in four consumers will not be able to afford their gas and electricity bills when the energy price cap rises in October, according to Citizens Advice.
It warned of a “winter of despair” for 13 million people would be pushed into debt when annual energy bills are allowed to rocket to £3,600.
