A U-turn on tax cuts is coming, and everyone in parliament knows it

Keir Starmer finds the theatrical element of Prime Minister’s Questions frustrating. He is no good at it. He prefers to conduct the session as if it were a meeting at the Crown Prosecution Service, where he goes through the points he wants to sort out one by one, reading from a script.

When the prime minister responded by not answering the question, or accusing Labour of opposing the government’s plan to subsidise people’s gas and electricity bills, Starmer was confused and annoyed. He accused her of making “nonsense” attacks, and pressed ahead with his next question.

It was only after she gave a non-answer to that one that he pointed out that it was Labour that advocated freezing energy prices first, before the government adopted the policy.