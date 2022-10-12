Pound - live: Ex-Bank of England deputy says Truss tax cuts behind market turmoil
Bank of England’s announcement triggers further uproar in financial markets as pound slips again
Jamie Oliver says he has ‘no faith’ in Liz Truss to tackle children’s health
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget was the “original sin” that first spooked the markets, a former Bank of England (BoE) chief has said.
Sir Charlie Bean, the former deputy governor at the central bank, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the sustained turbulance felt by the markets came as a result of the “unfunded tax cuts” put forward by the government, and the “looming prospect” of more in the medium term.
His remaks come after the BoE announced that its emergency support operation to protect them would end this week.
Speaking in Washington yesterday, BoE governor Andrew Bailey said there could be no further support beyond Friday and it was up to the funds concerned to rebalance their holdings.
“My message to the funds involved - you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said.
His comments triggered the pound to fall back again against the dollar, to its lowest rate since 29 September.
Gilt purchases to end on Friday, says BoE
The Bank of England has confirmed in a statement that gilt purchases “will end on 14th October” as “has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels”.
“The Governor confirmed this position yesterday, and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels,” the statement reads.
“Beyond 14 October, a number of facilities, including the new TECRF, are in place to ease liquidity pressures on LDIs.”
Mini-Budget is ‘origin of market turmoil'
The “origin” of turmoil in the markets is the chancellor’s mini-Budget, the director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association has said.
Nigel Peaple said: “The origin of these problems seems to have been caused mainly by the mini-budget, because of market reaction to that mini-budget, because of uncertainty about the government’s plans.”
He suggested the markets could be calmed when the chancellor sets out more details about how he intends to manage the public finances.
Tory minister under fire for suggesting tax cuts for women who have more children
A Conservative Party minister has been accused of reeling off “right-wing dystopian soundbites” for suggesting a policy to encourage women to have more children to boost the UK labour force.
Campaigners condemned the policy, which an unnamed Tory MP suggested to The Sun on Sunday in a weekend story headlined “Bonk for Britain”.
The minister argued the policy would boost the UK economy by following the lead of Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s far-right populist nationalist prime minister.
Our women’s correspondent Maya Oppenheim reports:
Tory minister under fire for suggesting tax cuts for women who have more children
‘Tax cuts to mums for having kids is completely pointless and actually just insulting when we have the second most expensive childcare system, and the third worst maternity pay in Europe,’ campaigner says
Market turmoil more to do with Bank than mini-Budget, says Rees-Mogg
The Bank of England’s failure to raise interest rates in line with the US is driving turbulence in financial markets rather than Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.
His comments came as Liz Truss prepared to face MPs with the Government battling for credibility over its economic policies as turmoil in the markets continued.
The Prime Minister will face her first Commons questions since Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway was blamed for unleashing chaos in the City.
City turmoil ‘more to do with interest rates’ than tax measures, says Rees-Mogg
The Business Secretary suggested the Bank of England raising interest rates by less than the US Federal Reserve had caused problems.
MPs always have a say, says Rees-Mogg over fracking disquiet
MPs always “have a say”, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said amid reports that some Tory MPs could work with Labour to force a vote on the government’s fracking plans.
The move to reverse the ban on fracking is opposed by many Tories, one of several issues causing splits in the party since Liz Truss became leader.
The business secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “MPs always have a say on what goes on.
“There are any number of mechanisms that MPs can use to have a say on things. The government doesn’t have to give votes. There are backbench business debates, there are opposition day debates, there are amendments.”
Rees-Mogg ‘denying reality’, say Lib Dems
Responding to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments on the economy being in a “good state”, the Lib Dems’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper said he was “denying economic reality.”
She added: “His bluff and bluster will do nothing to reassure people worried about their mortgages, pensions and living standards.“
He’s admitted his own mortgage has gone up, but won’t take the action needed to help the millions terrified of losing their homes as interest payments go through the roof.”
Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘original sin’ caused UK turmoil, says ex-Bank of England deputy
The radical economic plan put forward by Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is the “original sin” to blame for ongoing market turmoil, said the Bank of England’s former deputy governor.
Sir Charlie Bean said the mini-Budget’s “unfunded tax cuts” had panicked the markets, as the Bank deliberates whether to continue its emergency support beyond Friday in a bid to protect pensions.
“We shouldn’t forget that this is the prime cause of it [market turmoil] – the original sin here was the mini-Budget a couple of weeks ago, and the looming prospect of unfunded tax cuts in the medium term,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Adam Forrest has more:
Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘original sin’ caused turmoil, says Ex-Bank of England deputy
Sir Charlie Bean says Bank could extend emergency action to ease ‘pressure’ on government
More ‘humiliating’ government U-turns over mini-Budget?
Rumours are continuing to grow that the government could U-turn on more of its mini-Budget proposals as the markets face sustained turbulance.
Last night, a senior No 10 official told The Independent that staffers were tasked with re-examining measures unveiled in Kwasi Kwateng’s statement to see if changes or U-turns might be required.
A Conservative MP has now told Politico that the party could be “heading for the most humiliating u-turn in modern political history: the entire mini-Budget.”
Rees-Mogg accuses BBC of asking questions that ‘do not meet impartiality requirement'
Jacob Rees-Mogg hit out at the line of questioning on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when asked about the market turmoil whipped up after the mini-Budget.
Asked by presenter Mishal Husain if the government might bring forward again the fiscal statement from the new date of 31 October to address the crisis sparked by the chancellor’s proposals, the business secretary said: “Hold on, you suggest something is causal, which is a speculation.”
He said the instability in pension funds is “not necessarily” to do with the mini-budget.
“It could just as easily be the fact that, the day before, the Bank of England did not raise interest rates as much as the Federal Reserve did.
“And I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC’s requirement for impartiality. It is a commentary rather than a factual question.”
Operation S***storm? Never heard of it, says Rees-Mogg
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the “silly names” used by some government staff for the government’s plans.
Mr Rees-Mogg said he had never heard of the phrase ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’ for the Liz Truss economic plan – which has reportedly or ‘Operation S***storm’ by some No 10 staff.
“There may be some person in the bowels of Downing Street who thinks up silly names for work that is being undertaken within government. But I’ve never met this person and nobody tells me these silly names,” he told Times Radio.
