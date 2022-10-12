✕ Close Jamie Oliver says he has ‘no faith’ in Liz Truss to tackle children’s health

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget was the “original sin” that first spooked the markets, a former Bank of England (BoE) chief has said.

Sir Charlie Bean, the former deputy governor at the central bank, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the sustained turbulance felt by the markets came as a result of the “unfunded tax cuts” put forward by the government, and the “looming prospect” of more in the medium term.

His remaks come after the BoE announced that its emergency support operation to protect them would end this week.

Speaking in Washington yesterday, BoE governor Andrew Bailey said there could be no further support beyond Friday and it was up to the funds concerned to rebalance their holdings.

“My message to the funds involved - you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said.

His comments triggered the pound to fall back again against the dollar, to its lowest rate since 29 September.