Does Liz Truss know that she isn’t president of the UK?
Her ideas and plans are not embraced by most of her colleagues, and if there is anything anyone ought to have learned over the past 12 years, it’s that Tory MPs enjoy the taste of blood, writes Marie Le Conte
Listen, no one wants to start their column with a quote in Latin. This isn’t The Spectator. I’m not some 174-year-old man sitting in an armchair having port for breakfast, about to argue in favour of something related to Brexit or possibly the Roundheads.
Well, not yet at least – you never know what life has in store for you.
Still, I’m afraid I must start this piece with the words that have been rattling around my head for the past month whenever I have read or heard anything about the way Liz Truss is handling her premiership. It is – and I must apologise once more – a Latin phrase.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies