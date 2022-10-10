Does Liz Truss know that she isn’t president of the UK?

Listen, no one wants to start their column with a quote in Latin. This isn’t The Spectator. I’m not some 174-year-old man sitting in an armchair having port for breakfast, about to argue in favour of something related to Brexit or possibly the Roundheads.

Well, not yet at least – you never know what life has in store for you.

Still, I’m afraid I must start this piece with the words that have been rattling around my head for the past month whenever I have read or heard anything about the way Liz Truss is handling her premiership. It is – and I must apologise once more – a Latin phrase.