Even if Macron wins the election, Le Pen has won the ideological war

It was exactly half-way through the nearly three-hour long television debate on Wednesday, when I noted in the margin of my notebook: “1025pm – MLP knows she has lost.”

Not that Marine Le Pen – for all she has done to soften her image and rename her party the National Rally, rather than the National Front – was ever likely to win the one direct confrontation of France’s presidential election. Emmanuel Macron is good at television and knows it. He clearly relishes the cut and thrust of debate, and he had all the advantages of incumbency; the debate was his to lose – and he didn’t.

The turning point came after some pointed exchanges on the economy. Macron had delivered a lecture on the difficult budgetary choices any responsible leader has to make, and asked how she proposed to balance the books, before quipping that maybe she should go back to her Russian friends (a reference to the loan the National Front had taken out with a Moscow bank five years before). Macron then opened his response to the next question – about healthcare – with an oh-so-presidential expression of thanking everyone working in the sector. By then it was game, set and match, but still another hour and a half to go.