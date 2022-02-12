I have noticed of late that Tory MPs and government ministers, in a bid to get out of answering difficult questions about the dreadful behaviour of their leader, have decided to pretend they know and or care what people in the real world care about.

We hear a lot of drivel from talking heads about how no one is talking about the many lockdown-breaking parties (literally everyone is talking about it) or that real people are more concerned with Ukraine and the cost of living. This week, Mark Spencer moved from being the government chief whip to being the leader of the House of Commons in the dullest, most male, pale and stale reshuffle in history. Mark Spencer, who, let’s face it, no one in the “real world” could point out in a line up, said that people in the “real world” didn’t care about Boris Johnsons partying.

Well, if you look at any polling on the matter of the parties or of politics generally, you would know that people in the so called “real world” very much do care about being lied to, being taken for fools and being asked to live by rules that our prime minister thought himself above, while they missed their families and lost their loved ones.