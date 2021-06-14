OK, perhaps I shouldn’t have sworn – but people who refuse to wear a mask make me furious

I did a very stupid thing last week. I tweeted a comment about the selfishness of people choosing not to wear masks on public transport and Twitter came down on my head.

Possibly I wouldn’t have had such a hostile reaction if I hadn’t used the kind of language that immediately loses you the moral high-ground. I used the “C” word twice and suggested that all those who didn’t want to comply with the rules about mask wearing should sit in the same carriage, so as not to piss off the rest of us and make us feel uneasy.

In terms of swearing it was over the top. Prior to the incident that triggered this tweet, I’d only been on one very quiet and well-behaved bus. But an experience on a couple of inner city trains last weekend with yet to be vaccinated family members completely blew my nut.