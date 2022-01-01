We reported the story of an Amazon Alexa advising a 10-year-old to touch the exposed prongs of a plug with a coin as a “challenge”, saying the smart speaker had told the child to “electrocute” herself. People do use “electrocute” to mean “give someone an electric shock”, but as Richard Thomas wrote to remind us, its primary meaning is “kill by electric shock”. The word is derived from “execute”. Bad though the device’s advice was, it is not clear that it was suggesting the child kill herself.

Three strikes: In our report of comments made by John Major that have just been made public, we said the prime minister was speaking in a meeting in February 1992 with “the newly-elected Taoiseach Albert Reynolds and other senior Irish ministers”. First, there is no need for a hyphen after a word ending in “–ly”: that ending acts as a link, joining itself to the next word. Second, our style is to give the name first and then the description, although this isn’t a strict rule. Third, we call the taoiseach (who would have a lower-case “t” anyway) the Irish prime minister. So that meeting should have been with “Albert Reynolds, the newly elected Irish prime minister, and other senior Irish ministers”.

Cee facts: In a round-up of some of the best music of 2021, we wrote: “Having experienced one of the fastest ascensions of any UK rapper in recent years, Central Cee now has his eyes fixed firmly on the global stage.” Thanks to Philip Nalpanis for pointing out that “ascension” is the form of the word “ascent” that is usually reserved for Jesus. Even allowing for the hyperbole of music journalism, or for John Lennon’s description of the Beatles as “bigger than Jesus”, I don’t think that we meant to rank Mr Cee that highly.