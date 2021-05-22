Mea Culpa: Female or neuter? The first modern submarine

T

he latest edition of our style guide is silent on the gender of ships, but Richard Thomas pointed out that in any one piece of writing we ought to choose between “it” and “she”. A recent article about “the first modern submarine” opted for a wonderful jumble of both.

Prophet and prophecy: In an article about the spectre of inflation that is haunting some economists, we said it was “worth remembering that the sort of jeremiads who might point to what’s going on as the inflation genie jumping out of the bottle are the same sort of people who were happy to see unemployment surging past 3 million in the 1980s just so long as the lid on price rises was kept sufficiently tight”.

Thanks to Roger Thetford, who pointed out that this was a “praiseworthy attempt to use interesting language”, but that we had confused the lamentation with the lamenter. Jeremiah was the person, the gloomy prophet in the Old Testament; a jeremiad is a long, mournful list of complaints such as his.