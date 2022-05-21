Mea Culpa: the uses and abuses of pop music’s past

Questions of language and style in last week’s Independent, reviewed by John Rentoul

Saturday 21 May 2022 21:30
<p>One of the Fab Four is left wondering why he didn’t get the ‘moustaches are in this year’ memo </p>

Apparently he is fashionable again, and we commented: “Paul McCartney didn’t used to be cool.” It is a curious grammatical construction, when you think about it, but I think Paul Edwards is right to say that it should be “didn’t use to be cool”. It is complicated by not being able to hear the difference in speech: you would say that McCartney “used to be cool” or that he “used not to be cool”, but a “did” or “didn’t” changes it, as in: “Did you use to listen to the Beatles?”

Spotted on the hard shoulder: In an article about the dangers of smart motorways we had the phrase “twice as likely than”. We meant “twice as likely as”. Thanks to Richard Thomas, who is as sharp-eyed than an eagle, for pointing this out.

Degrees of bad: In an editorial on the vexed implications of Brexit for Northern Ireland, we said: “A border down the Irish Sea remains the least worst solution.” As Roger Thetford reminded us, “least worst” is a common enough phrase, probably because of the assonance, but it makes no sense. We meant “least bad”.

