The postcode lottery over youth mental health services is a disgrace

It’s really difficult until they’re at crisis point, and by then it’s too late. We’ve got quite a few kids who, until they’ve actually made an attempt at their own life, we had struggled to get access [to professional help]. If they’d got the support a lot earlier, they wouldn’t have got to that point.”

This is the state of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in this country, according to one secondary teacher in a recent focus group I was overseeing.

It was not, sadly an isolated story. Time and again the recently founded Coalition for Mental Health in Schools has heard similar stories; some less shocking, many more so.