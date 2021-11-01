The postcode lottery over youth mental health services is a disgrace

Schools – with budgets falling and demands on their efforts increasing – are struggling to help their students. Things need to change, writes Ed Dorrell

Monday 01 November 2021 14:22
<p>‘Schools and teachers to be given the training, funding and staffing (ideally in the form of counsellors) to help their students’ </p>

(Getty Images)

It’s really difficult until they’re at crisis point, and by then it’s too late. We’ve got quite a few kids who, until they’ve actually made an attempt at their own life, we had struggled to get access [to professional help]. If they’d got the support a lot earlier, they wouldn’t have got to that point.”

This is the state of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in this country, according to one secondary teacher in a recent focus group I was overseeing.

It was not, sadly an isolated story. Time and again the recently founded Coalition for Mental Health in Schools has heard similar stories; some less shocking, many more so.