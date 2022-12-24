In conflict scenarios, humanitarian organisations assume that being away from physical harm provides sanctuary. But the reality for most survivors is that the ashes of war will always weigh heavy on the mind.

Just last week, the UN launched a record $51.5 billion humanitarian appeal for 2023. Glaringly absent in its report was any mention of mental health support. And unfortunately, this is an all too familiar experience for those who are trying to provide safe spaces during war, as it was for me supporting women and girls in Kurdistan’s IDP camps.

When the dust has settled and immediate needs are met, many humanitarian organisations leave, viewing the job as complete. But we know it is far from over: it is sustained support that rebuilds lives.