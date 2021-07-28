In the good old days of immigration debate the only thing one had to worry about were the numbers. The infamous net migration target, where the ambition to reach tens of thousands of migrants, was never hit and after years of painful attempts to reach it, it was scrapped.

The ending of freedom of movement it was hoped would to some extent end the increasingly toxic debate around immigration. We no longer had cause to criticise the EU and their porous borders which so riled the hard right, we could now control exactly who came into the country. But with so little to complain about, where would all that toxic energy go?

Almost on cue, the populists it seems have found another “threat” to the border in the form of “small boats” or, as I have always seen them, floating coffins. Desperate people on the French coast have decided to risk life and limb to see if they can make a go of it in Britain.