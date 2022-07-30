Has this government learned nothing from what happened to Mo Farah?

The recent revelations by Olympic runner Mo Farah about his arrival in the UK has shocked us all.

He has disclosed that he was brought illegally from Djibouti, given a new name, and forced to work for his keep. His public platform is valuable because it means people will connect with his story and take time to understand his situation. Sir Mo is one of the good guys, the press and public (and even the Home Office) have no ill will towards him.

It’s a shame we can’t say that for others who come here desperately seeking sanctuary.