Has this government learned nothing from what happened to Mo Farah?

Priti Patel and her colleagues push the lie that refugees are purely economic migrants seeking a more prosperous life, writes Tim Farron

Tim Farron
Saturday 30 July 2022 10:42
Comments
<p>Sir Mo’s public platform is valuable because it means people will connect with his story</p>

Sir Mo’s public platform is valuable because it means people will connect with his story

(Getty Images)

The recent revelations by Olympic runner Mo Farah about his arrival in the UK has shocked us all.

He has disclosed that he was brought illegally from Djibouti, given a new name, and forced to work for his keep. His public platform is valuable because it means people will connect with his story and take time to understand his situation. Sir Mo is one of the good guys, the press and public (and even the Home Office) have no ill will towards him.

It’s a shame we can’t say that for others who come here desperately seeking sanctuary.

