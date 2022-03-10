The Home Office is the embodiment of everything that’s wrong with the Tory party. Hostility and incompetence are a catastrophic combination, leading not only to appalling treatment of those in desperate need, but also to the erosion of the UK’s international reputation.

The whole department needs to be overhauled and made fit for a country that once had the respect of the world. Right now, that means rapidly putting in place mechanisms to allow people fleeing war zones to find sanctuary here.

Whilst Brexit lifted the lid on the racism and nationalism that has always been simmering under the surface, I believe there is a quiet majority whose values are of humanity, compassion and inclusiveness. At the time of the EU referendum, I remember thinking “we’ve been too quiet”.