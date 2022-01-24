I thought music was less important to me now I’m older – then I saw Get Back

At the heart of the film is the music and, if I’m honest, I think this is the first time that music has ever really moved me, writes Jenny Eclair

Monday 24 January 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>I’m seeing the story that surrounds the music and I also know what happens in the end</p>

I’m seeing the story that surrounds the music and I also know what happens in the end

(Disney)

Last week I wrote about being stuck in a culinary time warp. This week, I realise I have been equally useless about music. I stopped listening to new music years ago. I think the last album I downloaded was Adele’s and I don’t mean the new one, I mean the “Rolling in the Deep” one.

Music was once quite important to me. As a teenager it was vital to know your top 20 and every Sunday evening I would listen to the new chart rundown with bated breath. Where would Mud be this week?

As I got older and went to clubs to dance and get off with boys, I liked music I could show off to. Bowie and The Stones and lots of the New Romantic stuff was ideal. In fact, when I was a drama student in Manchester, I’d get into clubs for free because I was good value on the dance floor, ie attention-seeking.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in