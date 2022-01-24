Last week I wrote about being stuck in a culinary time warp. This week, I realise I have been equally useless about music. I stopped listening to new music years ago. I think the last album I downloaded was Adele’s and I don’t mean the new one, I mean the “Rolling in the Deep” one.

Music was once quite important to me. As a teenager it was vital to know your top 20 and every Sunday evening I would listen to the new chart rundown with bated breath. Where would Mud be this week?

As I got older and went to clubs to dance and get off with boys, I liked music I could show off to. Bowie and The Stones and lots of the New Romantic stuff was ideal. In fact, when I was a drama student in Manchester, I’d get into clubs for free because I was good value on the dance floor, ie attention-seeking.