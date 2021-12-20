It now feels like Priti Patel is telling me to go back where I came from

Millions of people of colour across the UK fear their British citizenship could be at risk with the introduction of the Nationality and Borders Bill, writes Furvah Shah

Monday 20 December 2021
<p>‘The new clause has received intense backlash as the change will ease the requirements needed to remove someone’s citizenship’ </p>

'The new clause has received intense backlash as the change will ease the requirements needed to remove someone's citizenship'

I  have never felt British enough. I was born here, English is my first language and it’s the only place I have ever called home, but feelings of not quite belonging have persisted. Growing up as a Muslim woman of colour from a Pakistani background, I’ve always found my identity to be a source of contention. I know this feeling is shared by many people of colour growing up in the UK and when changes to the government’s Nationality and Borders Bill were recently announced, it is a feeling that intensified.

The Nationality and Borders Bill was introduced in July. It contains rulings around immigration, asylum, nationality and refugees. In light of an increased number of asylum seekers and refugees entering the UK, the bill aims to deter illegal entry into the country and remove those who, according to the government, have no right to be here.

However, the bill has faced intense criticism from members of parliament, human rights groups and charities, such as the UN and Amnesty International, who feel it is discriminatory and potentially harmful. A petition against the new clause in the bill has received over 280,000 signatures.

