n March this year, to fulfil the promises made in the Military Covenant, the NHS established dedicated veterans’ mental health services, which provide rapidly accessed, occupationally informed care for veterans who have been psychologically injured because of their service.

More than 13,000 former troops have benefited from specialist care for issues such as anxiety and depression, and almost 2,000 more have received help for more complex problems such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

I, alongside 12 other healthcare leaders from a range of organisations, have written to the government to urge them to take inspiration from this excellent and fitting initiative when designing mental health services for NHS staff, whose work during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused or exacerbated mental health difficulties.