Stop gushing about the NHS please – it’s not helping anyone

Standfirst: Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 17 December 2022 15:56
<p>Brits have an unfortunate tendency to say of a whole range of British institutions like the NHS that they are the ‘best in the world’ or the ‘envy of the world’ </p>

Brits have an unfortunate tendency to say of a whole range of British institutions like the NHS that they are the 'best in the world' or the 'envy of the world'

(Getty Images)

No one disputes the dedication and hard work of our NHS staff, but Brits have an unfortunate tendency to say of a whole range of British institutions like the NHS that they are the “best in the world” or the “envy of the world”. In most cases such boasts are based on absolutely no experience of often much better systems elsewhere in Europe, and without any knowledge of what (if anything) foreigners know or think about our health service.

Sadly, the very sensible article by Mary Dejevsky is unlikely to change anything, because politicians dare not challenge the received popular wisdom about the NHS, let alone suggest radical reform, particularly of its funding model. In popular mythology, as with Brexit, cherished beliefs about the NHS block out any empirical evidence of where and why things are going wrong, or what we could learn from others.

Gavin Turner

