A pay rise for nurses is the correct economic and moral choice

Editorial: NHS staff are not voluntary workers at a charity, and they cannot continue to tolerate real-terms salary cuts

Thursday 15 December 2022 21:30
<p>Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on Thursday </p>

Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on Thursday

(PA)

Having performed superbly during the pandemic, with so many dedicated staff making the ultimate sacrifice to protect the public, the NHS is once again on the verge of collapse.

The latest data suggests that the NHS 111 line is struggling to cope with the volume of calls about Strep A infections, the strongest surge in inquiries since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. The number of patients admitted with the most severe flu increased by 50 per cent last week, while the emergence of the norovirus has forced the closure of more than 450 beds to stop the spread.

As is well-documented, pharmacists are running low on stocks of antibiotics, Covid hasn’t exactly disappeared, and neither has the backlog of post-pandemic treatments – particularly cancer cases.

