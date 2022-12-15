NHS strike – live: Government must boost pay offer for nurses, ex-Tory chair urges
Around 70,000 appointments and surgeries will be lost in walkout
A senior Tory MP has said the government must improve its pay offer to nurses to end strikes hitting the NHS.
It comes as 70,000 appointments have been lost and surgeries have been postponed for up to six weeks as NHS workers walked out today.
Jake Berry said: “We need to find a way as a government, and the union does too, to get to that centre point, that point of agreement straight away.” He also told Talk TV that the government’s current offer is “too low”.
Several health services have been impacted by the strikes as health minister Maria Caulfield told Sky News: “Cancer surgeries are going to be closed in those 44 trusts in England”.
Meanwhile professor Tim Orchard, chief executive of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, added that some surgery would have to be postponed for as long as six weeks.
Penny Mordaunt said the government understands the “incredible” job the NHS does, but said it has to “control inflation” and ensure pay rises in the public sector are “affordable”.
Pat Cullen: Who is the former nurse and RCN chief leading the NHS strike?
Pat Cullen, the general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), who is leading nurses on their first national strike in the union’s 106-year history, has said Rishi Sunak’s government has forced her members to resort to industrial action.
Ms Cullen, 58, said health secretary Steve Barclay and his ministers were responsible for the cancellation of thousands of NHS operations because of their refusal to negotiate on pay, with the RCN asking for a 19 per cent hike.
“This is a tragic day for nurses, a tragic day for patients,” she told BBC Breakfast. “And it’s tragic that this government has decided not to speak to us, talk to us, get into a room on the first day of strikes – that’s why we’re here today.”
Who is RCN chief and former nurse Pat Cullen?
Union leader grew up in Northern Ireland and was inspired to enter profession by sister’s example
Striking nurse says workload has ‘doubled’ since pandemic
Practice development nurse Hugo Piresferreira, who was on the picket line outside Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, said the workload has “doubled” since the pandemic.
The 31-year-old said: “I think it’s just an accumulation over the last few years and I think Covid just made us go into the breaking point.
“The workload has doubled, we’re seeing double the numbers that we were seeing before Covid in terms of our wards.
“Patients are coming through a lot sicker.
“What we’re not seeing is the staffing reflecting that.
“There’s also a lot of people leaving the profession because of money, because they don’t feel safe, they don’t feel happy with what they do.
“I think that’s reason enough for us to take some action.”
One per cent pay rise for NHS staff would cost £700m, No 10 says
Downing Street has said a one per cent pay rise for all NHS staff except doctors, dentists and very senior managers would cost £700 million.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The figure for Agenda for Change staff is around £700 million.”
He said double-digit pay rises across the board for public sector workers would cost £28 billion, which he said “could be inflationary” and would have to come from higher taxation or borrowing.
“The government does not think those sorts of sums are affordable in the current circumstances,” he said.
Government urged to end its ‘miserliness’ and give nurses a pay rise
The government was encouraged to end its “miserliness” and give nurses a pay rise, in line with the message of Dickens’ Christmas Carol.
Labour MP for Cardiff West Kevan Brennan told the Commons: “Perhaps we could have a debate on the accurate use of Charles Dickens as a political metaphor, because as much as I hate to contradict my honourable friend (Thangam Debbonaire) and the Leader of the House, of course Ebenezer Scrooge was visited by four ghosts.
“The first ghost being the ghost of Jacob Marley, who was condemned to roam the earth dragging chains behind him as a penance for his meanness during life.
“With the government’s miserliness in refusing to even meet with the nurses to discuss their pay increase, can I just remind the Leader of the House of the message of Jacob Marley, namely that redemption is available? Will she therefore agree the Government ought to meet with the nurses to discuss a decent pay rise now before Christmas?”
Penny Mordaunt replied: “We value our NHS staff tremendously. The minister who has been primarily concerned with this is a nurse. We understand the incredibly job they do very well.
“What we also have to do is to ensure that we are able to control inflation and that pay rises in the public sector are affordable.”
England’s chief nurse joins picket line outside St Thomas’s hospital
England’s chief nurse joined the picket line this morning outside St Thomas’s hospital.
Dame Ruth May called for ministers and striking nurses to reach an “urgent solution” to the pay dispute.
In pictures: Nurses strike outside of hospitals in England
Nurses were joined by members of unions including Unite, Unison and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) outside Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and outside Leeds General Infirmary.
Cars passing on East Prescot Road in Liverpool beeped their horns at the picket line, where people waved flags and held placards.
One woman held a sign which said: “Safe staffing saves lives.”
Heathrow workers to strike as passengers warned flights could be delayed
Hundreds of workers at Heathrow Airport will go on strike for 72 hours after talks over pay failed, a union has said.
The walkout of ground handlers at the UK’s busiest airport will begin in the early hours of Friday.
A further 72-hour strike will take place over the New Year period. This will start on 29 December and end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
“This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.
Zoe Tidman reports:
Heathrow workers to strike as passengers warned flights could be delayed
‘This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,’ union says
Surgeries postponed up to six weeks, NHS trust chief says
The head of an NHS trust has said a significant amount of planned appointments have either been delayed or will no longer take place face-to-face during the strike by nurses.
Professor Tim Orchard, chief executive of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, warned some surgery would have to be postponed for as long as six weeks. He said: “Our focus has been making sure we continue to provide safe and high-quality care, while also ensuring our nurses and healthcare assistants are able to exercise their right to take industrial action if they wish to do so.
“Working closely with the RCN local strike committee, our teams have developed detailed contingency plans. Our A&E and inpatient services will be fully operational and we expect to be able to continue with our time-critical cancer care.
“But we have had to postpone much of our other planned care or, where possible, move to virtual appointments. We expect that patients who have had their appointment or surgery postponed will be able to be rescheduled for the end of January.
“Patients with planned appointments should attend as normal unless they’ve been contacted by us to reschedule or move to a virtual appointment.”
70,000 appointments and procedures lost due to strikes, health minister says
Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.
She told Sky News: “Cancer surgeries are going to be closed in those 44 trusts in England. We reckon it’s about 70,000 appointments, procedures, surgeries that will be lost.”
The health service will be running a bank holiday-style service in many areas, though the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said it will still staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.
Government offer to nurses ‘too low’, says senior Tory
Former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry has said the government “is going to have to improve its offer” to nurses to end strikes hitting the NHS.
“I can tell you that the government offer is too low, the senior Tory MP told Talk TV.
Berry added: “We need to find a way as a government, and the union does too, to get to that centre point, that point of agreement straight away.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies