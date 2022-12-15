NHS creaking under strain of Strep A, flu and norovirus

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calls to NHS 111 surged by two thirds in the wake of panic over Strep A last week, nhs data shows.

More than 700,000 NHS 111 calls were made in the first week of December. The only time the service received more calls was during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New weekly data from the NHS also showed the number of beds taken up by flu patients also increased by two thirds in the first week of December compared to the week before.

Patients admitted with the most severe flu illness also increased by 50 per cent last week, while norovirus closed 457 beds up in the same week from 375.

The news comes on the day the NHS faces the biggest nursing strike it has ever seen with tens of thousands of nurses taking industrial action.

In December The Independent revealed the level of strain across NHS 111 service staff as it struggled to manage demand.

Meanwhile, ambulance handover delays at hospitals in England have hit a new high, with one in six patients last week waiting more than a hour to be passed to A&E teams.

Just over one in three had to wait at least 30 minutes. The numbers are higher than at any point in recent winters.

A total of 25,182 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts last week, according to NHS England.

This was 34 per cent of all arrivals by ambulance, up from 31 per cent the previous week.

The figure stood at 23 per cent in the equivalent week in December 2021, and 15 per cent in December 2020.

Next week ambulance staff across the country, represented by GMB, Unite and Unison, will be striking.

Figures also published on Thursday show an average of 13,245 hospital beds per day last week in England were occupied by people ready to be discharged - 26% higher than the equivalent week in December 2021.

Calls received by NHS 111 were the highest recorded, save for two weeks in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is likely to reflect growing public concern about the spread of strep A infections.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “This huge increase in calls to NHS 111 is understandable with concerns about winter viruses - including strep A - a top priority for the public, but it is more important than ever that the public uses 111 online where possible to get important information about non-emergency health conditions and to be signposted to the best possible care.

“With industrial action planned today and next week, NHS teams are working hard to minimise disruption and while people may see their local services impacted, they must continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency during strikes, as well as attending pre-booked appointments as planned unless they have been contacted for it be rearranged.”