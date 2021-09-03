I see there is controversy about the home secretary’s proposals to criminalise the use of nitrous oxide as a recreational drug, with self-proclaimed “experts” saying “smart education”, not legislation, is needed.

When I was a student, in the drug-ridden 1970s, education certainly helped by pointing out the risks, often graphically, but what really prevented people like myself from falling into that world was the zero-tolerance policing of the time, coupled with the threat of a career-ending criminal conviction for even minor possession, as employers practised zero tolerance too.

Ian McNicholas