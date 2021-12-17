Where does the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson?

Where does it leave the Liberal Democrats’ spectacular victory in the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson? Clinging on, with a high risk of being in office but not in power – rejected by 100 Tory MPs, and now by voters.

That is every prime minister’s nightmare. It happened to John Major after “black Wednesday” and Theresa May after she threw away her Commons majority in an unnecessary election. A prime minister in this position still enjoys the appearance of power, but it is an illusion: the whole system, including parliament and the civil service, knows it is only a matter of time before they formally depart.

By-elections come and go, but it is very hard for Johnson to dismiss this one as a bout of the mid-term blues. For many Tory MPs, it was bad enough that he unwittingly triggered it by his foolish attempt to save Owen Paterson, the disgraced former MP who resigned.