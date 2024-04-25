Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

There aren’t enough words to damn Ofsted’s one-word school reviews…

As the government doubles down on its requirement that every school be given the briefest summary – in spite of the death of headteacher Ruth Perry – James Moore says being dismissed as ‘inadequate’ is far from the only pressure leaders in education face

Thursday 25 April 2024 14:49
Comments
Headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after Ofsted downgraded her ‘outstanding’ primary school to ‘inadequate’
Headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after Ofsted downgraded her ‘outstanding’ primary school to ‘inadequate’ (PA Wire)

Who would work in a school today? Ofsted’s controversial one-word summaries – which can mean an otherwise “outstanding” school that has slipped up in one area can be branded as “inadequate” – are here to stay.

Which is a pity. According to the government, these gnomic, TripAdvisor-style judgements confer significant benefits to parents. Well, not this parent.

There have been calls for this blunt grading system to change in the wake of the death of headteacher Ruth Perry, who took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from the top rating to the lowest. Relatively minor safeguarding concerns was the sole category in which her otherwise “outstanding” school left itself down, and it was declared “inadequate”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in