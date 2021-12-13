I’ve given up waiting for help from the NHS – what a pain in the neck

I rolled over in bed two weeks and ago, felt a twang in my neck and knew I’d done something hideous. The pain in my neck and shoulder were excruciating, so I did everything I could think of to reset whatever it was that had pinged out of place. This involved lots of gentle pilates and yoga moves, and a quick trip to the chiropractor who has sorted me out on many occasions, followed by loads of paracetamol, frozen peas and hot water bottles.

It would get better, it had to get better. I had two days for it to get better, because I had four gigs left up in the northeast before my tour broke up for Christmas.

It didn’t get better. At 3am on Wednesday, when I was delirious with pain and just wanted something to knock me out, my partner drove me to A&E, minutes from my house. I booked in, explaining that my neck really hurt and I no longer seemed able to use my left hand properly. A nurse gave me a couple of strong painkillers and directed me to “urgent care”.