The maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust is the epitome of dishonest conduct by those in power. It is the worst maternity scandal in NHS history, with the initial 23 cases investigated ballooning to 1,500 as heartbroken families came forward for answers about the standard of care that led to the deaths of their children.

The failings that led to the deaths are atrocious enough; children snatched away before they got their chance at life brings about the type of gut-wrenching sadness that can’t be easily shaken off. But in many ways worse than this, was the culture of covering up and blaming grieving mothers instead of taking responsibility for those in the hospital’s care seriously.

Corruption comes in many guises when you live in a democratic society. We don’t have the obviousness of dictators with gold-plated palaces and the extreme nepotism that concentrates power by who, not what, you know. However, the small, insidious ways in which the general populace can be mugged off and shut down is apparent all around us. The Shrewsbury maternity scandal is just such an example.