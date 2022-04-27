Is anyone else just really looking forward to the Queen’s platinum jubilee? The list of approved events were released this week and the four-day “platinum central weekend” starting on the 4 June is going to feature a “pageant” on the streets of central London and that most royal of events, a variety show.

After the last few depressing and debilitating years, there’s nothing I want more than twee street parties, brightly coloured fascinators and unabashed bunting decorating a quintessentially British summer. Sophisticates will scoff, republicans will bristle but the trestle tables donned with camp paper tablecloths are going to form the aesthetic du jour in 2022.

Granted that we don’t even know whether HMQ will rock up to her own celebrations, but let’s face it, with the economic outlook looking so bleak thanks to rising inflation stalking our every move and depressing news from Ukraine – a bit of royal pomp to gee us up in these difficult times might just hit the spot. The spot being a case of self-absorbed ennui.