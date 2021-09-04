There’s a familiar saying that “prevention is better than cure.” It’s usually applied to health issues, but it’s just as relevant to policing. Ask a victim of crime if they would rather have a first-rate police response or simply not be a victim in the first place and you will receive the same answer. A rapid and effective police response may help with an investigation, but it won’t take away the long-lasting trauma, personal cost and impact on loved ones.

That is why we are calling for a fundamental change within policing that better balances the vital need for enforcement with proactive crime prevention. And prevention is proven to work.

In 2019, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and the National Police Chiefs’ Council commissioned a study into the effectiveness of local crime prevention schemes. It found that “problem-orientated policing”, which uses analysis to form tailored responses to crime, had led to a 43 per cent reduction in assaults, neighbourhood watch projects had produced a 26 per cent fall in anti-social behaviour and burglary, while cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) had resulted in a 25 per cent decrease in offending among those already in the criminal justice system.