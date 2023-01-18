One of the Conservative whips must have been tempted to dial 999. The patient had had a catastrophic accident, having walked into a wall of criticism with only a ringbinder for protection. He was still breathing, but he was suffering from cuts and bruises all over, and his political career needed life-saving emergency care, the whip would have explained to the operator if they ever got through.

Keir Starmer had asked a series of simple but effective questions about how long people have to wait for ambulances. He provided the answers, too. If someone in Peterborough, a marginal constituency, had dialled 999 with a suspected heart attack at 1203, when the Labour leader started asking his questions, they would, on average, wait until 1410. In Plymouth, home of two marginals, it would take half an hour longer. “These are not worst case scenarios,” said Starmer, “just the average wait.”

Rishi Sunak mounted a tenacious defence, but the only substance was to say that the NHS was suffering from the aftershocks of coronavirus and a bad wave of flu this winter, while the government was doing what it could. The rest was party-political point-scoring, lacking in human sympathy.