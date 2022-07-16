I know what Putin’s grand plan is – and why it is doomed to fail

Putin’s policy in the post-Soviet space is based on an obsession with the idea of restoring the empire in one form or another – of reviving the former greatness of Russia.

In his political behaviour, one can trace the features of traditional totalitarian dictators of different times, nostalgic for the lost lands. It should be borne in mind that Putin is a former KGB officer, and the KGB of the USSR had always stood guard over the security of the Soviet elite and the integrity of the state.

The integrity of the state had failed.