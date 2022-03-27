What does Vladimir Putin want in Ukraine? A month into a war that has devastated the country, triggered a massive refugee crisis across Europe and driven up global food and fuel prices, and it’s still not certain what Putin’s ultimate aims actually are, or how long and aggressively he plans to pursue them.

In the latest signalling, Moscow has said it only wants to focus on the eastern Donbas region of the country after launching attacks nationwide, but that it could still decide to seize the capital.

Some say it’s almost useless to try to parse a mind like Putin’s and figure out why he decided to launch an invasion of Ukraine.