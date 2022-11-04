On the face of it, a two-year recession, the longest since records began, and the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years is a disaster for the governing party. Indeed, the Bank of England’s gloomy prognosis might persuade the Conservatives to delay the general election they have long pencilled in for May 2024 until the autumn of that year. That could leave the Tories clinging to power as their time runs out.

Yet politics doesn’t always run on predictable lines; this scenario will not necessarily bring a bonus for the opposition party. Labour was confident of victory at the 1992 election, held in a recession, but wary voters decided to hold on to the Tory nurse for fear of something worse.

It’s dawning on Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet that Liz Truss’ failed experiment will make it harder for Labour to borrow to fund its spending plans. The pared back spending plans to be announced by Jeremy Hunt on 17 November as he fills a £50bn hole in the public finances will likely become Labour’s baseline. Labour, too, would be looking over its shoulder at the financial markets.