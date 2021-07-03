When you hear the word refugee, what do you think of? I think of my Jewish grandfather who fled the Pale of Settlement in Russia at the age of 10 and spent two decades roaming the world as a traveling musician before finally finding his home with my Canadian grandmother.

Perhaps you think of a family member or friend. Or the Syrian refugees you have seen on the news who have been driven from their homes throughout the past decade of the crisis. Or a sports or pop star like Asmir Begovic or Dua Lipa.

We all have an idea of who a refugee is, but you might not know the history of the word in law.