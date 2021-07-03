What do you think of when you hear the word ‘refugee’?
Refugees are people, just like you or me, whose lives have changed, sometimes in an instant, writes Emma Cherniavsky
When you hear the word refugee, what do you think of? I think of my Jewish grandfather who fled the Pale of Settlement in Russia at the age of 10 and spent two decades roaming the world as a traveling musician before finally finding his home with my Canadian grandmother.
Perhaps you think of a family member or friend. Or the Syrian refugees you have seen on the news who have been driven from their homes throughout the past decade of the crisis. Or a sports or pop star like Asmir Begovic or Dua Lipa.
We all have an idea of who a refugee is, but you might not know the history of the word in law.
