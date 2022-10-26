For me, as someone of similar Indian heritage, the fact that Rishi Sunak is an ethnic minority is neither here nor there. Frankly, most people are just relieved that someone with a businesslike understanding of the economy is in charge in these troubled times.

Truly, the most interesting vital statistic of this PM is his relatively young age. At 42, he not only goes into No 10 as the country’s youngest ever occupant of the role, but his age is really the most interesting thing about him politically too.

The UK median age is 40. So, strangely, his generational references are shared with a large proportion of the population he now serves. And they have an incredibly tough lot. Most will not have achieved the dream of home ownership and will be struggling with stagnating wages and increased prices.