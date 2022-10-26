Rishi Sunak accused of leaving pensioners in ‘limbo’ after No 10 refuses to rule out scrapping triple lock
Inflation link on the table in talks ahead of chancellor’s tax-and-spend statement
Rishi Sunak has been urged to reassure pensioners and welfare claimants he will protect the value of their state support, after Downing Street refused to rule out breaking the link with inflation.
Former prime minister Liz Truss pledged last week to maintain the “triple lock” which sees pensions rise in line with the highest of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent. And Mr Sunak promised as chancellor that working-age benefits would rise to match September’s inflation figure of 10.1 per cent.
But the new PM’s office today said that both decisions were on the table in discussions with chancellor Jeremy Hunt over his tax-and-spend autumn statement, now delayed to 17 November.
Also up for revision in the eagely-awaited statement are Ms Truss’s plan to increase spending on the military to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030 – thought almost certain to be ditched, despite reistance from defence secretary Ben Wallace.
Challenged by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford in the House of Commons about the upcoming decision on benefits, Mr Sunak was careful not to repeat his earlier promise of a rise in line with inflation.
Instead, he said: “I always acted in a way to protect the most vulnerable. That’s because it is the right thing to do and those are the values of our compassionate party.
“I can absolutely reassure him and give him that commitment that we will continue to act like that in the weeks ahead.”
And asked whether the new PM would honour Ms Truss’s promise on the triple lock, Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: : “That is something that is going to be wrapped up into the fiscal statement, we wouldn’t comment ahead of any fiscal statements or budgets.
“But what I can say is he has shown through his record as chancellor is that he will do what’s right and compassionate for the most vulnerable.”
The apparent retreat from Ms Truss’s promise will alarm elderly people, who have seen soaring inflation – particularly for heating and food - eat into their fixed incomes over recent months.
Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said:
“Older people are paying the price for the Conservatives’ economic mess.
“Rishi Sunak stood on a manifesto in 2019 on a pledge to keep the triple lock. Now he’s threatening that promise to Britain’s retirees.
“With pensioners struggling under the Conservatives cost of living crisis, it’s clear that Rishi Sunak is not on their side.”
And Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said that an “endless hokey cokey” from Conservatives over the inflation link was “ leaving pensioners and struggling families in a desperate limbo”.
“Rishi Sunak stood on the steps of Downing Street yesterday pledging to rebuild trust and stick to the promises made in the Conservative manifesto,” said Ms Chamberlain.
“But already he’s preparing to tear up his party’s promise on the pensions triple lock, while slashing welfare support for the most vulnerable.
“It shows this Conservative government can’t be trusted and is totally out of touch with people trying to make ends meet.”
The PM’s spokesperson did confirm that energy bill support will continue through the winter as previously set out.
