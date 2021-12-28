No sooner had I settled down to watch the Strictly final, after writing my pre-Christmas article pointing out that prime ministers tend to last longer than people expect them to, than David Frost, the Brexit minister, resigned from the cabinet.

In the article, I said that speculation about letters from Conservative backbenchers demanding a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson was premature, and that I didn’t believe that as many as 55 of them really thought that now was a good time to change leaders. By the evening, it seemed that one of Johnson’s closest allies in the Brexit battle had given up on him.

Despite the platitudes of his resignation letter, Lord Frost appeared to have timed his resignation to damage the prime minister, and his disagreement with the government’s policies suggested that he no longer thought Johnson was the right person for the top job.