It wasn’t the ideal launch pad for a leadership bid, but Rishi Sunak reminded his party that he has at least some of the qualities needed for high office by adapting to an adverse situation. Just when Conservative MPs were asking whether they should dump Boris Johnson and get Sunak in, the chancellor came to the Commons to deliver a big spending statement.

He was there to set out a scheme to help people deal with an alarming rise in energy prices. Considering that he is unlikely to gain much by way of thanks from the voters, who are bound to think that the government help is not enough, he did well.

The Treasury plan is clever, paying for about half this year’s increase in energy bills for the “vast majority” of households, and using a council tax rebate to target help on people on middle and lower incomes. But in a classic Treasury manoeuvre, the larger part of the cost will be recouped by a surcharge on bills over the next few years – a buy now, pay later scheme, as Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, called it.