Rishi Sunak’s claim about Covid lockdowns makes him look weak

Why did Rishi Sunak proclaim himself an ineffectual opponent of lockdowns in his interview with Fraser Nelson, the editor of The Spectator? It makes him look weak to say: “Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.”

He was a member of the quad of senior ministers who made the most important decisions about the coronavirus response, along with Matt Hancock, the health secretary, Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister, and Boris Johnson, the prime minister. If he couldn’t persuade them that the policy was wrong – and Johnson shared Sunak’s instinctive scepticism about restrictions – then the best thing he could do about it now would be to shut up.

Instead, Sunak complained to Nelson that he couldn’t get the information he needed: “I was like: ‘Summarise for me the key assumptions, on one page, with a bunch of sensitivities and rationale for each one.’ In the first year I could never get this.” Presumably, the situation was more complicated than this, and it proved hard to agree on the “key assumptions”. Those arguments were much debated at the time, and it is no use Sunak whining now that he couldn’t get the information he wanted for a whole year.