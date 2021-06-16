Dominic Cummings leaks WhatsApp exchange suggesting Boris Johnson called Matt Hancock ‘totally f*****g hopeless’

Mr Johnson’s former top adviser leaked WhatsApp messages apparently from the prime minister, which included the expletive-laden attack on the health secretary.
Mr Cummings accused the PM of trying to “rewrite history” to defend Hancock and said Mr Johnson “cannot be trusted now either on Covid or any other crucial issue of war and peace”.
The former Vote Leave supremo said his publication of internal government messages backed up his bombshell account to a Commons committee of Hancock’s failings during the early months of the Covid pandemic, which were roundly denied by the health secretary when he appeared before the same panel last week.
But he will face questions over profiting from leaking secret government documents, after publishing the messages on his Substack blog for subscribers paying £10 a month, rather than handing them over to the committee as requested.
In his blog, Mr Cummings accused Downing Street and Mr Hancock of “openly lying even about what was briefed on-the-record, so clearly nothing is beyond their attempted rewriting of history”.
He said that Mr Johnson was “trying to influence officials and advisers to support the re-writing of history and is encouraging ministers to give false accounts to Parliament”.
Mr Hancock’s continued responsibility for the NHS and care homes was a “guaranteed disaster”, the said, adding: “It is urgent for public safety that he is removed.”
And he warned: “The PM’s defence of Hancock sends an unmistakeable signal across the system: a Secretary of State will be rewarded despite repeated incompetence and dishonesty and the government machine will seek to rewrite history in Orwellian fashion because the PM thinks it in his personal interests to do so.
“Any decent person in Westminster ought to be appalled by this behaviour.”
In sensational testimony to the Commons health and science committees last month, Mr Cummings said Mr Hancock deserved to be sacked on 15 to 20 occasions during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and accused him of lying repeatedly to the PM and senior officials - particularly about the issue of testing hospital patients for Covid before discharge to care homes.
He said the government had initially had a policy of “herd immunity”, hoping to build up protection among the British population by allowing the virus to spread and generate antibody responses.
But Mr Hancock last week won Downing Street’s backing after denying ever telling an untruth to the PM.
And science committee chair Greg Clark said that until Mr Cummings provided documentary proof, his claims must be regarded as “unproven”.
Mr Cummings today said that Johnson and Hancock were attempting to create a “memory hole” about their initial response to Covid-19, comparing them to the pre-war Chamberlain government that initially attempted to appease Adolf Hitler’s Germany.
“The No10/Hancock line now is as if No10 had said in summer 1940, ‘Yes, our appeasement plan A was a great success on Hitler as you can all see, we didn’t need any Plan B, appeasement then fight them on the beaches was the original plan’.”
He accused Mr Hancock of trying to “create a new version of reality” in which he was behind the plans to ramp up Covid testing before 14 March 2020, when in fact the plan was forced on him by Downing Street. His announcement of a 100,000-test target was a “distraction” from his failings on care home tests and the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), he said.
“Testing, like vaccines, was removed from his control in May because of his incompetence and dishonesty March-April,” said Mr Cummings.
He said that Hancock had offered another “new version of reality” in which the government threw a protective ring around care homes, when he had in fact neglected care homes because of his focus on being able to declare he had met the 100,000 target.
And he said the health secretary’s claim that there was never a national shortage of PPE contradicted the “reality” that his Department of Health “failed to plan for PPE demand and their procurement operation collapsed… The lack of PPE killed NHS and care home staff in March-May.”
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
