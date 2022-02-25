Rishi Sunak’s pitch to be prime minister: competent centrism

The chancellor set out the economic policy not just of the current government, but of the likely next government – his own – writes John Rentoul

Friday 25 February 2022 16:41
Comments
<p>Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered the Mais lecture this week </p>

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered the Mais lecture this week

(Getty)

Rishi Sunak’s big lecture yesterday was lost in the thunder of war, but it was an important speech to which we should return if we want to understand not just the economic policy of the current government, but the nature of the likely next government.

The chancellor of the exchequer has been losing ground at the bookmakers. On the day a month ago when Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, announced that she would be investigating alleged lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street, thus postponing the threat of a leadership challenge to Boris Johnson, the betting markets gave Sunak a 38 per cent chance of becoming the next Conservative leader. That shrank gradually to a 26 per cent chance today, as the timetable for a change of leadership receded ever further into the unforeseeable distance.

I think the chances that Sunak will be the next Tory leader and indeed next prime minister are higher than that, because even if Johnson survives until next year, Tory MPs are unlikely to allow him to lead them into the next election. In which case, who else is there?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in