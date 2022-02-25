Rishi Sunak’s pitch to be prime minister: competent centrism

Rishi Sunak’s big lecture yesterday was lost in the thunder of war, but it was an important speech to which we should return if we want to understand not just the economic policy of the current government, but the nature of the likely next government.

The chancellor of the exchequer has been losing ground at the bookmakers. On the day a month ago when Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, announced that she would be investigating alleged lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street, thus postponing the threat of a leadership challenge to Boris Johnson, the betting markets gave Sunak a 38 per cent chance of becoming the next Conservative leader. That shrank gradually to a 26 per cent chance today, as the timetable for a change of leadership receded ever further into the unforeseeable distance.

I think the chances that Sunak will be the next Tory leader and indeed next prime minister are higher than that, because even if Johnson survives until next year, Tory MPs are unlikely to allow him to lead them into the next election. In which case, who else is there?