Can Rishi Sunak solve the Northern Ireland trade puzzle?

The EU side is prepared to compromise, as long as it knows that Johnson cannot make some Brexity triumphalism out of it, writes John Rentoul

Thursday 10 November 2022 16:46
<p>A deal can be done, and Sunak would deserve high praise if he were to secure it</p>

A deal can be done, and Sunak would deserve high praise if he were to secure it

(via Reuters)

Rishi Sunak says he is “determined” to break the deadlock over power-sharing in Northern Ireland, as he becomes the first prime minister to attend a meeting of the British-Irish Council since 2007.

The echo of Tony Blair, who stood down as prime minister that year, is unmistakeable and deliberate. Once again, it seems that Northern Ireland’s status could be resolved if only the British prime minister were prepared to devote the necessary time and focus to the negotiations.

Blair did it in 1998, producing the Good Friday Agreement, which secured peace and paved the way for devolved government; he did it again in 2007 when he finally brought the DUP and Sinn Fein together to make a Stormont executive work.

