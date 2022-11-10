Can Rishi Sunak solve the Northern Ireland trade puzzle?

Rishi Sunak says he is “determined” to break the deadlock over power-sharing in Northern Ireland, as he becomes the first prime minister to attend a meeting of the British-Irish Council since 2007.

The echo of Tony Blair, who stood down as prime minister that year, is unmistakeable and deliberate. Once again, it seems that Northern Ireland’s status could be resolved if only the British prime minister were prepared to devote the necessary time and focus to the negotiations.

Blair did it in 1998, producing the Good Friday Agreement, which secured peace and paved the way for devolved government; he did it again in 2007 when he finally brought the DUP and Sinn Fein together to make a Stormont executive work.