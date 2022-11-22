Who cares if Rishi Sunak has private healthcare?

The prime minister’s registration with a private GP has been reported by The Guardian. This is both a startling breach of medical confidentiality, and also journalism – for which there is a public interest defence.

Voters are entitled to know what arrangements politicians make for their and their family’s healthcare – at least in the case of the prime minister and the health secretary, who are responsible for the NHS.

However, there is a difference between being entitled to know – and thinking that Sunak’s use of private healthcare has any effect on government policy. There will be some people who regard going private as a moral failing: Keir Starmer, for example, seemed to regard his mother’s refusal to do so as something to be proud of.