Who cares if Rishi Sunak has private healthcare?

What matters are the PM’s policies for the NHS – not how he receives his own medical treatment, writes John Rentoul

Tuesday 22 November 2022 15:12
<p>Sunak appears to have thought more productively about how to make the NHS better than most leading politicians</p>

(EPA)

The prime minister’s registration with a private GP has been reported by The Guardian. This is both a startling breach of medical confidentiality, and also journalism – for which there is a public interest defence.

Voters are entitled to know what arrangements politicians make for their and their family’s healthcare – at least in the case of the prime minister and the health secretary, who are responsible for the NHS.

However, there is a difference between being entitled to know – and thinking that Sunak’s use of private healthcare has any effect on government policy. There will be some people who regard going private as a moral failing: Keir Starmer, for example, seemed to regard his mother’s refusal to do so as something to be proud of.

Comments

