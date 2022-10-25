Jump to content

The return of Suella Braverman is Rishi Sunak’s first mistake

It looks as if he put the politics of a secret deal for the support of a tiny block of ideological MPs above the needs of the country, writes John Rentoul

Tuesday 25 October 2022 18:16
It will be Braverman's appointment that will define this cabinet

It will be Braverman’s appointment that will define this cabinet

Bringing back the bane of the tofu-eating wokerati, Suella Braverman, as home secretary looks like a high price for Rishi Sunak to have paid in the negotiations behind closed doors that decided the Conservative leadership contest.

Braverman’s support for Sunak – along with the support of her fellow European Research Group leader, Steve Baker – helped to force Boris Johnson out of the contest, but it looks as if it was bought by the promise of a return to the Home Office.

This can mean nothing but trouble for what was supposed to be a return to low-temperature politics, the return of pragmatism after a flirtation with a dogmatic belief system. Braverman was a thorn in the side of her fellow right-winger Liz Truss; imagine how helpful she is going to be to a centrist such as Sunak.

