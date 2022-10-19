What’s gotten into Suella Braverman? She reintroduced the Public Order Bill in the Commons yesterday with the look of someone who’d had one too many espressos before hitting the dispatch box. The bill is designed to stop disruption to major transport infrastructure by overzealous protestors. It is a sensible bit of legislation that needs a bit of careful handling to get it passed into law.

Why, then, did the home secretary, whilst commending the bill, lambast the “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati” and the “coalition of chaos” as the people responsible for such self-defeating acts?

Come again, Suella? The who? I occasionally eat tofu, is she talking to me? Or is it the whole meat-free crowd, who encourage civil unrest with their offensive pulse-laden diets? I recently switched to oat milk in my coffee, and now I’m a bit worried that I’ve crossed some kind of legal line with my occasional fears about how dairy cows are treated.