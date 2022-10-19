Suella Braverman resigns - live: Home secretary quits as Truss pulls out of event
‘Pretending we haven’t made mistakes ... is not serious politics,’ she wrote in letter to PM
‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far
Suella Braverman has quit as home secretary, her resignation letter to the prime minister confirms.
She posted a copy of her letter to Liz Truss, which states that she resigned over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal account – but also voices concern over the government’s conduct.
Ms Braverman wrote that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.
It’s another blow to Ms Truss, who’s battling to hold onto her job amid a mounting campaign among Tory MPs and members to get rid of her.
In her letter, Ms Braverman also says: “Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement ... This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules.
“As you know the document was a draft written ministerial statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.”
There is speculation that former transport secretary Grant Shapps could succeed her.
Earlier, Ms Truss cancelled a visit to an electronics factory where she had been due to take media questions – but No 10 said she had “government businesses” to attend to and declined to comment further.
Dominic Cummings: Braverman ‘clearly fired’ by Truss or Hunt
Dominic Cummings said the reason Suella Braverman gave for resigning as home secretary is “laughable” and that she was “clearly fired”.
The former chief adviser to former PM Boris Johnson tweeted his reaction to her quitting.
Ms Braverman had written to PM Liz Truss explaining that she had sent a draft written ministerial statement via her personal email account to another MP. She said, for this reason, it’s “right for [her] to go”.
But Mr Cummings, who has regularly voiced his criticism of the Tories since he had been forced to resign over violating Covid rules, said official and sensitive government documents are circulated via non-government email accounts and WhatsApp on a daily basis.
He added that being sacked or resigning over that is “laughable”, and said he believes she was “clearly fired” by Ms Truss or newly-appointed chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Braverman doubts Home Office’s ability to reduce migration
Suella Braverman made some criticisms of the government’s ability to achieve its manifesto pledges at the same time she quit as home secretary.
She wrote in her open letter to Liz Truss that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.
Ms Braverman, who was appointed to the role on 6 September, said she is concerned about the government’s ability to reduce the number of migrants.
She wrote: “Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.”
‘Braverman no longer home secretary’ – Home Office source
A Home Office source confirmed that Suella Braverman is no longer the home secretary.
Her departure from the role comes just weeks after she was first appointed to replace Priti Patel on 6 September.
Grant Shapps, former transport secretary, could be in line to succeed Ms Braverman, The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said.
Read the full report here:
Treasury encouraging soft stance on China, Sir Iain Duncan Smith says
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has hit out at the Treasury for encouraging successive governments to take a soft stance on China.
The former Tory leader claimed the Treasury was "very resistant to any kind of change", but said the "message is getting home to the government".
"We have to push them harder," he added.
"This is a wake-up call for them that we have got to go further and harder."
Home Office admits it is illegally housing unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels
The Home Office has admitted that housing unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels is illegal but has no concrete plans to end the practice, a watchdog has revealed.
Official documents show that the government identified over a year ago that the policy amounted to the creation of unregulated children’s homes, which ministers banned in February 2021.
Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden reports:
Home Office admits illegally housing unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels
‘We are running [unregulated] children’s homes and committing a criminal offence,’ internal documents say
