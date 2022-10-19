✕ Close ‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far

Suella Braverman has quit as home secretary, her resignation letter to the prime minister confirms.

She posted a copy of her letter to Liz Truss, which states that she resigned over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal account – but also voices concern over the government’s conduct.

Ms Braverman wrote that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.

It’s another blow to Ms Truss, who’s battling to hold onto her job amid a mounting campaign among Tory MPs and members to get rid of her.

In her letter, Ms Braverman also says: “Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement ... This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules.

“As you know the document was a draft written ministerial statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.”

There is speculation that former transport secretary Grant Shapps could succeed her.

Earlier, Ms Truss cancelled a visit to an electronics factory where she had been due to take media questions – but No 10 said she had “government businesses” to attend to and declined to comment further.