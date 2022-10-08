If MPs of the government party think they are going to lose the next election, they usually divide into three groups. Some start to look for jobs outside the Commons; others plot to change their leader in an attempt to avoid defeat; and a third group position themselves for the leadership contest after the election.

The most blatant member of the third group is Suella Braverman, the new home secretary. She was the only cabinet minister who seemed to be enjoying the Conservative conference in Birmingham. She was the only one who provoked spontaneous enthusiasm for her main speech, and she toured the fringe meetings dropping disloyal bombs aimed at winning the vote of party members in the next leadership election.

As cabinet discipline frayed and other ministers spoke out against cutting benefits, she aired her disagreement with the prime minister over immigration. Liz Truss is reported to be considering allowing more skilled workers to come to the UK as part of her “supply side reforms”, but Braverman said she wanted less immigration, and even said she wanted to go back to the “tens of thousands a year” target that David Cameron was forced to abandon.